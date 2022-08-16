Bharat Texts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 195.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in June 2022 up 195.91% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 199.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Texts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.04 on July 11, 2022 (BSE)