Bharat Texts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Textiles And Proofing are:Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 72.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Texts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021. Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.04 on July 11, 2022 (BSE)
Bharat Textiles And Proofing
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.324.323.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.324.323.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.042.751.56
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.280.120.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.400.340.30
Depreciation0.160.160.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.730.690.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.270.28
Other Income0.010.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.280.28
Interest0.220.220.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.060.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.060.060.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.060.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.060.03
Equity Share Capital5.865.865.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.100.06
Diluted EPS0.100.100.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.100.06
Diluted EPS0.100.100.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

