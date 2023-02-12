Bharat Texts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Textiles And Proofing are:Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 72.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Texts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.
|Bharat Textiles And Proofing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.32
|4.32
|3.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.32
|4.32
|3.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.04
|2.75
|1.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|0.12
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.34
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.69
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.27
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Interest
|0.22
|0.22
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|5.86
|5.86
|5.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
