Bharat Texts Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2021 down 3.38% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 46.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Texts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.04 on January 03, 2022 (BSE)