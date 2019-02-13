Bharat Texts Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 77.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in December 2018 up 77.28% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 143.4% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 261.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Texts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2017.

Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.65 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)