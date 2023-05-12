English
    Bharat Seats Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.43 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:

    Net Sales at Rs 293.43 crore in March 2023 up 12.45% from Rs. 260.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 0.98% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Seats EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2022.

    Bharat Seats shares closed at 99.22 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 38.38% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Seats
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations293.43219.18260.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations293.43219.18260.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.63184.55221.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34--0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.10-1.601.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9310.219.61
    Depreciation4.324.214.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7715.8614.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.345.959.30
    Other Income1.351.441.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.697.3910.68
    Interest1.180.910.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.516.489.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.516.489.82
    Tax3.141.732.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.374.757.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.374.757.44
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.512.37
    Diluted EPS2.351.512.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.512.37
    Diluted EPS2.351.512.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 12, 2023