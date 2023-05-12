Bharat Seats Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.43 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.43 crore in March 2023 up 12.45% from Rs. 260.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 0.98% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Seats EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2022.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 99.22 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 38.38% over the last 12 months.