Bharat Seats Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.95 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.95 crore in March 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 199.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022 up 37.96% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2021.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 67.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.