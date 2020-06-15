Bharat Seats Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.75 crore, down 36.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.75 crore in March 2020 down 36.69% from Rs. 195.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 113.1% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 down 55.06% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2019.
Bharat Seats shares closed at 47.05 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.65% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Seats
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.75
|144.30
|195.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.75
|144.30
|195.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.67
|113.75
|157.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.04
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|-0.88
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.65
|7.82
|8.39
|Depreciation
|5.28
|5.60
|5.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.28
|14.25
|19.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|3.72
|3.72
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.36
|3.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|4.08
|6.84
|Interest
|0.80
|0.92
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|3.16
|6.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|3.16
|6.04
|Tax
|0.00
|0.82
|1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|2.33
|4.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|2.33
|4.75
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.74
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.74
|1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.74
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.74
|1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:24 am