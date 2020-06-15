Bharat Seats Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.75 crore, down 36.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.75 crore in March 2020 down 36.69% from Rs. 195.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 113.1% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 down 55.06% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 47.05 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.65% over the last 12 months.