English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Seats Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.75 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.04% from Rs. 247.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2023 up 31.25% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.18 crore in June 2023 up 34.08% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2022.

    Bharat Seats shares closed at 125.85 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.76% returns over the last 6 months and 57.71% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Seats
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.75293.43247.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.75293.43247.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials212.41250.63215.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.34--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.111.10-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.169.9310.40
    Depreciation5.414.324.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2016.7713.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6810.345.16
    Other Income1.091.350.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7711.695.49
    Interest1.381.180.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3910.514.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3910.514.78
    Tax1.723.141.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.677.373.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.677.373.56
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.492.351.13
    Diluted EPS1.492.351.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.492.351.13
    Diluted EPS1.492.351.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Bharat Seats #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!