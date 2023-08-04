Bharat Seats Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.75 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.04% from Rs. 247.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2023 up 31.25% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.18 crore in June 2023 up 34.08% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2022.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 125.85 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.76% returns over the last 6 months and 57.71% over the last 12 months.