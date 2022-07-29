Bharat Seats Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.69 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.69 crore in June 2022 up 47.22% from Rs. 168.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022 up 736.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022 up 63.83% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 81.30 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)