    Bharat Seats Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.69 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.69 crore in June 2022 up 47.22% from Rs. 168.24 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022 up 736.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022 up 63.83% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

    Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

    Bharat Seats shares closed at 81.30 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

    Bharat Seats
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.69260.95168.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.69260.95168.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.17221.13142.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.050.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.391.780.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.409.618.37
    Depreciation4.344.374.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0214.7212.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.169.30-0.28
    Other Income0.341.381.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4910.681.53
    Interest0.710.860.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.789.820.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.789.820.68
    Tax1.222.380.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.567.440.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.567.440.43
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.132.370.14
    Diluted EPS1.132.370.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.132.370.14
    Diluted EPS1.132.370.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Bharat Seats #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:24 am
