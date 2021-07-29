Bharat Seats Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore, up 680.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore in June 2021 up 680.12% from Rs. 21.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021 up 104.05% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021 up 172.12% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2020.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 91.70 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and 99.78% over the last 12 months.