Bharat Seats Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.57 crore, down 87.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.57 crore in June 2020 down 87.33% from Rs. 170.27 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020 down 376.81% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2020 down 165.98% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2019.
Bharat Seats shares closed at 52.00 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Seats
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.57
|123.75
|170.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.57
|123.75
|170.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.18
|96.67
|133.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.19
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|0.73
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.47
|7.65
|8.32
|Depreciation
|4.84
|5.28
|5.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.14
|14.28
|16.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.31
|-1.04
|6.49
|Other Income
|0.15
|1.22
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.16
|0.18
|6.80
|Interest
|0.89
|0.80
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.05
|-0.62
|6.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.05
|-0.62
|6.05
|Tax
|-3.53
|0.00
|2.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.52
|-0.62
|3.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.52
|-0.62
|3.80
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|-0.20
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|-0.20
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|-0.20
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|-0.20
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am