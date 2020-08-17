Bharat Seats Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.57 crore, down 87.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.57 crore in June 2020 down 87.33% from Rs. 170.27 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020 down 376.81% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2020 down 165.98% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2019.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 52.00 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.