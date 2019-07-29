Bharat Seats Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 170.27 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.27 crore in June 2019 down 28.71% from Rs. 238.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019 down 46.68% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2019 down 23.58% from Rs. 16.50 crore in June 2018.

Bharat Seats EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2018.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 59.25 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.45% returns over the last 6 months and -62.03% over the last 12 months.