Bharat Seats Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore in December 2022 up 10.94% from Rs. 197.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 101.61% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.
|Bharat Seats shares closed at 101.60 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.04% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Seats
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.18
|290.75
|197.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|219.18
|290.75
|197.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|184.55
|250.17
|169.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.60
|0.98
|-0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.21
|10.01
|8.87
|Depreciation
|4.21
|4.21
|4.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.86
|17.66
|12.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.95
|7.72
|3.71
|Other Income
|1.44
|0.97
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.39
|8.69
|4.36
|Interest
|0.91
|0.83
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.48
|7.86
|3.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.48
|7.86
|3.15
|Tax
|1.73
|2.00
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.75
|5.87
|2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.75
|5.87
|2.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|1.87
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|1.87
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|1.87
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|1.87
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited