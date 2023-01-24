English
    Bharat Seats Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore in December 2022 up 10.94% from Rs. 197.56 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 101.61% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021.
    Bharat Seats EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.Bharat Seats shares closed at 101.60 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.04% over the last 12 months.
    Bharat Seats
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.18290.75197.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations219.18290.75197.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.55250.17169.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.600.98-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2110.018.87
    Depreciation4.214.214.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8617.6612.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.957.723.71
    Other Income1.440.970.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.398.694.36
    Interest0.910.831.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.487.863.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.487.863.15
    Tax1.732.000.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.755.872.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.755.872.36
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.870.75
    Diluted EPS1.511.870.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.870.75
    Diluted EPS1.511.870.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
