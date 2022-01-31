Bharat Seats Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.56 crore, up 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.56 crore in December 2021 up 11.86% from Rs. 176.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021 down 64.41% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021 down 39.56% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Seats EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2020.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 73.95 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.72% over the last 12 months.