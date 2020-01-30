Bharat Seats Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 144.30 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Seats are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.30 crore in December 2019 down 29.06% from Rs. 203.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2019 down 13.72% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2019 down 2.91% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2018.

Bharat Seats EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2018.

Bharat Seats shares closed at 64.70 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.68% returns over the last 6 months and -24.15% over the last 12 months.