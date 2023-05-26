Bharat Road Net Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 84.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 84.29% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2023 up 91.05% from Rs. 301.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2023 down 119.1% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.36 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.