    Bharat Road Net Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 84.29% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 84.29% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2023 up 91.05% from Rs. 301.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2023 down 119.1% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.36 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Road Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.842.9711.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.842.9711.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.750.85
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2422.3722.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.02-20.18-11.24
    Other Income0.80-6.090.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.22-26.27-11.06
    Interest7.877.807.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.09-34.07-18.13
    Exceptional Items-----295.48
    P/L Before Tax-32.09-34.07-313.61
    Tax-5.08-8.58-11.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.01-25.49-301.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.01-25.49-301.65
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.22-3.04-35.93
    Diluted EPS-3.22-3.04-35.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.22-3.04-35.93
    Diluted EPS-3.22-3.04-35.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

