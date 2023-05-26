Bharat Road Net Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 84.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 84.29% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2023 up 91.05% from Rs. 301.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2023 down 119.1% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2022.
Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.36 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Road Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.84
|2.97
|11.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.84
|2.97
|11.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.75
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.24
|22.37
|22.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.02
|-20.18
|-11.24
|Other Income
|0.80
|-6.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.22
|-26.27
|-11.06
|Interest
|7.87
|7.80
|7.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.09
|-34.07
|-18.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-295.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.09
|-34.07
|-313.61
|Tax
|-5.08
|-8.58
|-11.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.01
|-25.49
|-301.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.01
|-25.49
|-301.65
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-3.04
|-35.93
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-3.04
|-35.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-3.04
|-35.93
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-3.04
|-35.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited