Bharat Road Net Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 55.13% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2023 up 78.08% from Rs. 28.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 101.04% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 32.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.