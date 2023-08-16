English
    Bharat Road Net Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 55.13% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2023 up 78.08% from Rs. 28.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 101.04% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Road Net shares closed at 32.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Road Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.751.843.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.751.843.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.610.82
    Depreciation0.020.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.3026.242.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.36-25.020.34
    Other Income1.300.803.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-24.223.81
    Interest8.197.877.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.24-32.09-3.76
    Exceptional Items-----27.67
    P/L Before Tax-8.24-32.09-31.44
    Tax-2.08-5.08-3.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.16-27.01-28.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.16-27.01-28.11
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-3.22-3.35
    Diluted EPS-0.73-3.22-3.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-3.22-3.35
    Diluted EPS-0.73-3.22-3.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

