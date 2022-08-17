 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Road Net Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 87.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 87.59% from Rs. 31.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.11 crore in June 2022 down 848.55% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 33.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Road Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.91 11.74 31.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.91 11.74 31.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.85 0.97
Depreciation 0.03 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.72 22.11 31.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -11.24 -1.31
Other Income 3.47 0.18 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.81 -11.06 2.54
Interest 7.57 7.07 6.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.76 -18.13 -4.03
Exceptional Items -27.67 -295.48 --
P/L Before Tax -31.44 -313.61 -4.03
Tax -3.33 -11.96 -1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.11 -301.65 -2.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.11 -301.65 -2.96
Equity Share Capital 83.95 83.95 83.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 -35.93 -0.35
Diluted EPS -3.35 -35.93 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 -35.93 -0.35
Diluted EPS -3.35 -35.93 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Road Net #Bharat Road Network #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.