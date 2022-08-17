Bharat Road Net Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 87.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 87.59% from Rs. 31.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.11 crore in June 2022 down 848.55% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.
Bharat Road Net shares closed at 33.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Road Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.91
|11.74
|31.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.91
|11.74
|31.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.85
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|22.11
|31.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|-11.24
|-1.31
|Other Income
|3.47
|0.18
|3.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.81
|-11.06
|2.54
|Interest
|7.57
|7.07
|6.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.76
|-18.13
|-4.03
|Exceptional Items
|-27.67
|-295.48
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.44
|-313.61
|-4.03
|Tax
|-3.33
|-11.96
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.11
|-301.65
|-2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.11
|-301.65
|-2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|-35.93
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|-35.93
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|-35.93
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|-35.93
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited