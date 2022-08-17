Bharat Road Net Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 87.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 87.59% from Rs. 31.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.11 crore in June 2022 down 848.55% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 33.25 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.