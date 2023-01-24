 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Road Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 down 88.72% from Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2022 down 831.24% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2022 down 324.64% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Road Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.97 18.02 26.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.97 18.02 26.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 1.47 0.77
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.37 12.48 14.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.18 4.05 11.49
Other Income -6.09 3.96 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.27 8.01 11.67
Interest 7.80 7.57 7.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.07 0.44 4.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -34.07 0.44 4.66
Tax -8.58 -0.01 1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.49 0.44 3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.49 0.44 3.49
Equity Share Capital 83.95 83.95 83.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 0.05 0.42
Diluted EPS -3.04 0.05 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 0.05 0.42
Diluted EPS -3.04 0.05 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited