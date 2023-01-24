Bharat Road Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 down 88.72% from Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2022 down 831.24% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2022 down 324.64% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Road Net shares closed at 37.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Road Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.97
|18.02
|26.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.97
|18.02
|26.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|1.47
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.37
|12.48
|14.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.18
|4.05
|11.49
|Other Income
|-6.09
|3.96
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.27
|8.01
|11.67
|Interest
|7.80
|7.57
|7.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.07
|0.44
|4.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.07
|0.44
|4.66
|Tax
|-8.58
|-0.01
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.49
|0.44
|3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.49
|0.44
|3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|0.05
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|0.05
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|0.05
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|0.05
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited