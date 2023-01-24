English
    Bharat Road Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 down 88.72% from Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2022 down 831.24% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2022 down 324.64% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Road Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.9718.0226.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.9718.0226.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.751.470.77
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3712.4814.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.184.0511.49
    Other Income-6.093.960.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.278.0111.67
    Interest7.807.577.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.070.444.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.070.444.66
    Tax-8.58-0.011.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.490.443.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.490.443.49
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.040.050.42
    Diluted EPS-3.040.050.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.040.050.42
    Diluted EPS-3.040.050.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited