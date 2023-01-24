Bharat Road Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 down 88.72% from Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2022 down 831.24% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2022 down 324.64% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 37.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.