Bharat Road Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore in September 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2022 up 59.04% from Rs. 31.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2022 up 238.06% from Rs. 14.61 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 35.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Road Network
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.62 68.18 56.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.62 68.18 56.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.45 2.79 3.34
Depreciation 13.32 13.18 11.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.29 11.47 41.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.55 40.74 1.53
Other Income 5.52 20.86 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.07 61.59 3.60
Interest 44.91 46.46 45.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.84 15.14 -41.70
Exceptional Items -- -9.61 --
P/L Before Tax -8.84 5.53 -41.70
Tax -0.01 -3.33 -7.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.83 8.85 -34.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.83 8.85 -34.61
Minority Interest -4.00 -3.79 2.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -8.50 0.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.83 -3.44 -31.33
Equity Share Capital 83.95 83.95 83.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 0.04 -4.01
Diluted EPS -1.05 0.04 -4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 0.04 -4.01
Diluted EPS -1.05 0.04 -4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

