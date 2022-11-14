Bharat Road Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore in September 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2022 up 59.04% from Rs. 31.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2022 up 238.06% from Rs. 14.61 crore in September 2021.
Bharat Road Net shares closed at 35.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Road Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.62
|68.18
|56.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.62
|68.18
|56.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|2.79
|3.34
|Depreciation
|13.32
|13.18
|11.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.29
|11.47
|41.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.55
|40.74
|1.53
|Other Income
|5.52
|20.86
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.07
|61.59
|3.60
|Interest
|44.91
|46.46
|45.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.84
|15.14
|-41.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-9.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.84
|5.53
|-41.70
|Tax
|-0.01
|-3.33
|-7.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.83
|8.85
|-34.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.83
|8.85
|-34.61
|Minority Interest
|-4.00
|-3.79
|2.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-8.50
|0.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.83
|-3.44
|-31.33
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|0.04
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|0.04
|-4.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|0.04
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|0.04
|-4.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited