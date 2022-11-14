Bharat Road Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore in September 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2022 up 59.04% from Rs. 31.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2022 up 238.06% from Rs. 14.61 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 35.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.