    Bharat Road Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore in September 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2022 up 59.04% from Rs. 31.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2022 up 238.06% from Rs. 14.61 crore in September 2021.

    Bharat Road Net shares closed at 35.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Road Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.6268.1856.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.6268.1856.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.452.793.34
    Depreciation13.3213.1811.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2911.4741.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5540.741.53
    Other Income5.5220.862.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0761.593.60
    Interest44.9146.4645.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.8415.14-41.70
    Exceptional Items---9.61--
    P/L Before Tax-8.845.53-41.70
    Tax-0.01-3.33-7.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.838.85-34.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.838.85-34.61
    Minority Interest-4.00-3.792.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---8.500.91
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.83-3.44-31.33
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.050.04-4.01
    Diluted EPS-1.050.04-4.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.050.04-4.01
    Diluted EPS-1.050.04-4.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

