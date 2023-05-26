English
    Bharat Road Net Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.19 crore, up 115.21% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.19 crore in March 2023 up 115.21% from Rs. 43.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.44 crore in March 2023 up 79.88% from Rs. 300.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 145.11% from Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 6.09% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Road Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.1997.3543.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.1997.3543.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.183.143.69
    Depreciation15.3314.9312.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.07164.1613.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.39-84.8814.09
    Other Income2.48-5.101.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.91-89.9915.22
    Interest46.0846.4444.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-73.99-136.43-29.48
    Exceptional Items-----143.18
    P/L Before Tax-73.99-136.43-172.66
    Tax-5.08-8.58-11.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.92-127.85-160.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.92-127.85-160.70
    Minority Interest8.47-5.012.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----141.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-60.44-132.86-300.47
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.21-15.23-36.04
    Diluted EPS-8.21-15.23-36.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.21-15.23-36.04
    Diluted EPS-8.21-15.23-36.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:26 pm