Bharat Road Net Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.19 crore, up 115.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.19 crore in March 2023 up 115.21% from Rs. 43.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.44 crore in March 2023 up 79.88% from Rs. 300.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 145.11% from Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 6.09% over the last 12 months.