Bharat Road Net Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.19 crore, up 115.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.19 crore in March 2023 up 115.21% from Rs. 43.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.44 crore in March 2023 up 79.88% from Rs. 300.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 145.11% from Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2022.
Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 6.09% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Road Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.19
|97.35
|43.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.19
|97.35
|43.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.18
|3.14
|3.69
|Depreciation
|15.33
|14.93
|12.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.07
|164.16
|13.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.39
|-84.88
|14.09
|Other Income
|2.48
|-5.10
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.91
|-89.99
|15.22
|Interest
|46.08
|46.44
|44.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-73.99
|-136.43
|-29.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-143.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-73.99
|-136.43
|-172.66
|Tax
|-5.08
|-8.58
|-11.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.92
|-127.85
|-160.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.92
|-127.85
|-160.70
|Minority Interest
|8.47
|-5.01
|2.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-141.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-60.44
|-132.86
|-300.47
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.21
|-15.23
|-36.04
|Diluted EPS
|-8.21
|-15.23
|-36.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.21
|-15.23
|-36.04
|Diluted EPS
|-8.21
|-15.23
|-36.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited