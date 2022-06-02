 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Road Net Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.77 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.77 crore in March 2022 down 28.56% from Rs. 61.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 300.47 crore in March 2022 down 742.85% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2022 up 166.29% from Rs. 42.07 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 29.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Road Network
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.77 70.92 61.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.77 70.92 61.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.69 3.33 4.17
Depreciation 12.67 11.31 12.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.32 19.78 106.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.09 36.49 -61.40
Other Income 1.13 1.10 7.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.22 37.59 -54.09
Interest 44.70 46.92 -8.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.48 -9.33 -45.20
Exceptional Items -143.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax -172.66 -9.33 -45.20
Tax -11.96 1.17 -7.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -160.70 -10.50 -38.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -160.70 -10.50 -38.10
Minority Interest 2.05 1.88 5.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -141.82 -2.48 -2.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -300.47 -11.10 -35.65
Equity Share Capital 83.95 83.95 83.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -36.04 -1.55 -4.89
Diluted EPS -36.04 -1.55 -4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -36.04 -1.55 -4.89
Diluted EPS -36.04 -1.55 -4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Road Net #Bharat Road Network #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.