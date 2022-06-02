Bharat Road Net Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.77 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.77 crore in March 2022 down 28.56% from Rs. 61.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 300.47 crore in March 2022 down 742.85% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2022 up 166.29% from Rs. 42.07 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 29.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.