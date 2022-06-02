Bharat Road Net Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.77 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.77 crore in March 2022 down 28.56% from Rs. 61.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 300.47 crore in March 2022 down 742.85% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2022 up 166.29% from Rs. 42.07 crore in March 2021.
Bharat Road Net shares closed at 29.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Road Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.77
|70.92
|61.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.77
|70.92
|61.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.69
|3.33
|4.17
|Depreciation
|12.67
|11.31
|12.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.32
|19.78
|106.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.09
|36.49
|-61.40
|Other Income
|1.13
|1.10
|7.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.22
|37.59
|-54.09
|Interest
|44.70
|46.92
|-8.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.48
|-9.33
|-45.20
|Exceptional Items
|-143.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-172.66
|-9.33
|-45.20
|Tax
|-11.96
|1.17
|-7.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-160.70
|-10.50
|-38.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-160.70
|-10.50
|-38.10
|Minority Interest
|2.05
|1.88
|5.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-141.82
|-2.48
|-2.98
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-300.47
|-11.10
|-35.65
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.04
|-1.55
|-4.89
|Diluted EPS
|-36.04
|-1.55
|-4.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.04
|-1.55
|-4.89
|Diluted EPS
|-36.04
|-1.55
|-4.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited