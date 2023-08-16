Bharat Road Net Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.57 crore, up 44.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.57 crore in June 2023 up 44.57% from Rs. 68.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2023 down 242.79% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.93 crore in June 2023 down 27.87% from Rs. 74.77 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 32.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.