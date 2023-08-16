English
    Bharat Road Net Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.57 crore, up 44.57% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.57 crore in June 2023 up 44.57% from Rs. 68.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2023 down 242.79% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.93 crore in June 2023 down 27.87% from Rs. 74.77 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Road Net shares closed at 32.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Road Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.5794.1968.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.5794.1968.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.803.182.79
    Depreciation16.1815.3313.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.81106.0711.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.78-30.3940.74
    Other Income1.972.4820.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.75-27.9161.59
    Interest47.0246.0846.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.27-73.9915.14
    Exceptional Items-----9.61
    P/L Before Tax-9.27-73.995.53
    Tax-2.08-5.08-3.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.19-68.928.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.19-68.928.85
    Minority Interest-4.598.47-3.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----8.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.78-60.44-3.44
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-8.210.04
    Diluted EPS-0.86-8.210.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-8.210.04
    Diluted EPS-0.86-8.210.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

