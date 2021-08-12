Bharat Road Net Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 33.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in June 2021 up 33.34% from Rs. 33.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.41 crore in June 2021 up 33.2% from Rs. 50.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in June 2021 down 81.79% from Rs. 35.91 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Road Net shares closed at 31.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)