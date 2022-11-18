 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Rasayan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 269.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.04 crore in September 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 26.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in September 2022 down 6.43% from Rs. 42.95 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 64.69 in September 2021.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,376.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Rasayan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 291.77 327.40 269.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 291.77 327.40 269.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.75 164.77 183.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.36 57.29 -6.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.90 26.85 20.15
Depreciation 6.53 6.43 5.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.72 25.44 31.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.23 46.62 34.27
Other Income 4.43 8.01 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.66 54.63 37.01
Interest 1.35 1.76 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.31 52.87 36.32
Exceptional Items -1.14 -1.07 0.01
P/L Before Tax 31.17 51.80 36.33
Tax 8.13 13.19 9.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.04 38.61 26.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.04 38.61 26.90
Equity Share Capital 4.16 4.16 4.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.45 92.92 64.69
Diluted EPS 55.45 92.92 64.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.45 92.92 64.69
Diluted EPS 55.45 92.92 64.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Rasayan #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm