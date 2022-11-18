Bharat Rasayan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 269.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.04 crore in September 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 26.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in September 2022 down 6.43% from Rs. 42.95 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 64.69 in September 2021.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,376.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.