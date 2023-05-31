English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Rasayan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore, down 31.23% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore in March 2023 down 31.23% from Rs. 444.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.61 crore in March 2023 down 49.47% from Rs. 64.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.63 crore in March 2023 down 40.66% from Rs. 93.75 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 155.32 in March 2022.

    Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,285.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Rasayan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.88309.29444.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.88309.29444.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.20251.81287.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.84-45.2411.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6022.7027.01
    Depreciation6.506.576.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5527.3131.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1946.1480.07
    Other Income0.945.967.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1352.1087.20
    Interest1.151.552.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.9850.5584.41
    Exceptional Items-0.02-1.25-1.01
    P/L Before Tax47.9649.3083.40
    Tax15.3512.7318.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.6136.5764.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.6136.5764.54
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.4888.01155.32
    Diluted EPS78.4888.01155.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.4888.01155.32
    Diluted EPS78.4888.01155.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Rasayan #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am