Bharat Rasayan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore, down 31.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore in March 2023 down 31.23% from Rs. 444.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.61 crore in March 2023 down 49.47% from Rs. 64.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.63 crore in March 2023 down 40.66% from Rs. 93.75 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 155.32 in March 2022.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,285.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.