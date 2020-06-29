Bharat Rasayan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 270.98 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.98 crore in March 2020 down 0.46% from Rs. 272.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.22 crore in March 2020 up 23.16% from Rs. 29.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.76 crore in March 2020 up 17.83% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 85.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 69.22 in March 2019.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 7,030.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.88% returns over the last 6 months and 76.27% over the last 12 months.