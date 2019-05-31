Bharat Rasayan Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 272.23 crore, up 40.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.23 crore in March 2019 up 40.73% from Rs. 193.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.41 crore in March 2019 down 17.2% from Rs. 35.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2019 up 23.73% from Rs. 38.93 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 69.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 83.60 in March 2018.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 4,565.15 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.01% returns over the last 6 months and -18.88% over the last 12 months.