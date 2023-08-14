Bharat Rasayan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.20 crore, down 26.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.20 crore in June 2023 down 26.94% from Rs. 327.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 98.11% from Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2023 down 87.09% from Rs. 61.06 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 92.92 in June 2022.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 8,926.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.14% over the last 12 months.