Bharat Rasayan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.40 crore, up 30.02% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.40 crore in June 2022 up 30.02% from Rs. 251.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2022 down 3.06% from Rs. 39.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.06 crore in June 2022 down 0.08% from Rs. 61.11 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 92.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 95.86 in June 2021.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 12,145.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Rasayan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.40 444.78 251.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.40 444.78 251.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.77 287.84 195.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.29 11.79 -46.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.85 27.01 20.87
Depreciation 6.43 6.55 5.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.44 31.52 23.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.62 80.07 52.16
Other Income 8.01 7.13 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.63 87.20 55.26
Interest 1.76 2.79 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.87 84.41 53.85
Exceptional Items -1.07 -1.01 -0.12
P/L Before Tax 51.80 83.40 53.73
Tax 13.19 18.86 13.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.61 64.54 39.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.61 64.54 39.83
Equity Share Capital 4.16 4.16 4.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 92.92 155.32 95.86
Diluted EPS 92.92 155.32 95.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 92.92 155.32 95.86
Diluted EPS 92.92 155.32 95.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
