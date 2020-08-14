172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bharat-rasayan-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-281-69-crore-down-20-52-y-o-y-5704141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Rasayan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 281.69 crore, down 20.52% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

Net Sales at Rs 281.69 crore in June 2020 down 20.52% from Rs. 354.42 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.70 crore in June 2020 up 11.91% from Rs. 41.73 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.62 crore in June 2020 down 8.56% from Rs. 72.86 crore in June 2019.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 109.92 in June 2020 from Rs. 98.22 in June 2019.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,613.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.70% returns over the last 6 months and 159.76% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Rasayan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations281.69270.98354.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations281.69270.98354.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials149.03157.13241.66
Purchase of Traded Goods12.890.50--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.8927.127.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.5817.1617.48
Depreciation5.996.754.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.9020.6717.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.4141.6566.70
Other Income1.228.362.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.6350.0168.70
Interest1.862.855.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.7747.1663.66
Exceptional Items2.67-0.73-0.70
P/L Before Tax61.4446.4362.96
Tax14.7410.2121.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.7036.2241.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.7036.2241.73
Equity Share Capital4.254.254.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS109.9285.2598.22
Diluted EPS109.9285.2598.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS109.9285.25--
Diluted EPS109.9285.2598.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Bharat Rasayan #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results

