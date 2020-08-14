Bharat Rasayan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 281.69 crore, down 20.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.69 crore in June 2020 down 20.52% from Rs. 354.42 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.70 crore in June 2020 up 11.91% from Rs. 41.73 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.62 crore in June 2020 down 8.56% from Rs. 72.86 crore in June 2019.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 109.92 in June 2020 from Rs. 98.22 in June 2019.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,613.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.70% returns over the last 6 months and 159.76% over the last 12 months.