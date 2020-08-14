Bharat Rasayan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 281.69 crore, down 20.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:
Net Sales at Rs 281.69 crore in June 2020 down 20.52% from Rs. 354.42 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.70 crore in June 2020 up 11.91% from Rs. 41.73 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.62 crore in June 2020 down 8.56% from Rs. 72.86 crore in June 2019.
Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 109.92 in June 2020 from Rs. 98.22 in June 2019.
Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,613.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.70% returns over the last 6 months and 159.76% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Rasayan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|281.69
|270.98
|354.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|281.69
|270.98
|354.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|149.03
|157.13
|241.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.89
|0.50
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.89
|27.12
|7.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.58
|17.16
|17.48
|Depreciation
|5.99
|6.75
|4.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.90
|20.67
|17.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.41
|41.65
|66.70
|Other Income
|1.22
|8.36
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.63
|50.01
|68.70
|Interest
|1.86
|2.85
|5.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|58.77
|47.16
|63.66
|Exceptional Items
|2.67
|-0.73
|-0.70
|P/L Before Tax
|61.44
|46.43
|62.96
|Tax
|14.74
|10.21
|21.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.70
|36.22
|41.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.70
|36.22
|41.73
|Equity Share Capital
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|109.92
|85.25
|98.22
|Diluted EPS
|109.92
|85.25
|98.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|109.92
|85.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|109.92
|85.25
|98.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm