Bharat Rasayan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.29 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.29 crore in December 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 335.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in December 2022 down 20.29% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2022 down 19.3% from Rs. 72.70 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Rasayan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.29 291.77 335.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.29 291.77 335.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 251.81 247.75 260.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.24 -38.36 -44.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.70 19.90 23.36
Depreciation 6.57 6.53 6.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.31 26.72 25.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.14 29.23 63.43
Other Income 5.96 4.43 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.10 33.66 66.10
Interest 1.55 1.35 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.55 32.31 64.18
Exceptional Items -1.25 -1.14 -2.80
P/L Before Tax 49.30 31.17 61.38
Tax 12.73 8.13 15.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.57 23.04 45.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.57 23.04 45.88
Equity Share Capital 4.16 4.16 4.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 88.01 55.45 110.42
Diluted EPS 88.01 55.45 110.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 88.01 55.45 110.42
Diluted EPS 88.01 55.45 110.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited