    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Rasayan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.29 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 309.29 crore in December 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 335.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in December 2022 down 20.29% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2022 down 19.3% from Rs. 72.70 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Rasayan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations309.29291.77335.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations309.29291.77335.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.81247.75260.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.24-38.36-44.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7019.9023.36
    Depreciation6.576.536.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3126.7225.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.1429.2363.43
    Other Income5.964.432.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.1033.6666.10
    Interest1.551.351.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.5532.3164.18
    Exceptional Items-1.25-1.14-2.80
    P/L Before Tax49.3031.1761.38
    Tax12.738.1315.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.5723.0445.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.5723.0445.88
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS88.0155.45110.42
    Diluted EPS88.0155.45110.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS88.0155.45110.42
    Diluted EPS88.0155.45110.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited