Bharat Rasayan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 222.04 crore, down 0.87% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.04 crore in December 2020 down 0.87% from Rs. 223.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2020 up 40.53% from Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.21 crore in December 2020 up 11.59% from Rs. 45.89 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 82.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 59.01 in December 2019.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,017.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 32.24% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Rasayan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations222.04318.46223.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations222.04318.46223.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials179.71167.58183.50
Purchase of Traded Goods--14.540.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.6637.03-39.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.0719.3915.91
Depreciation6.716.516.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.0922.2420.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1251.1736.59
Other Income0.382.052.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5053.2239.26
Interest-0.921.043.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.4252.1835.46
Exceptional Items---3.92-0.76
P/L Before Tax45.4248.2634.70
Tax10.1912.949.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.2335.3225.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.2335.3225.07
Equity Share Capital4.254.254.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS82.9283.1359.01
Diluted EPS82.9283.1359.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS82.9283.1359.01
Diluted EPS82.9283.1359.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:44 pm

