Bharat Rasayan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 222.04 crore, down 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.04 crore in December 2020 down 0.87% from Rs. 223.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2020 up 40.53% from Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.21 crore in December 2020 up 11.59% from Rs. 45.89 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 82.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 59.01 in December 2019.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,017.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 32.24% over the last 12 months.