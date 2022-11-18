Bharat Rasayan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 269.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2022 down 13.37% from Rs. 26.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.20 crore in September 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 42.95 crore in September 2021.
Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 63.70 in September 2021.
|Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,376.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Rasayan
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|291.77
|327.40
|269.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|291.77
|327.40
|269.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|247.75
|164.77
|183.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-38.36
|57.29
|-6.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.89
|26.85
|20.15
|Depreciation
|6.53
|6.43
|5.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.72
|25.44
|31.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.24
|46.62
|34.27
|Other Income
|4.43
|8.01
|2.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.67
|54.63
|37.01
|Interest
|1.35
|1.76
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.32
|52.87
|36.32
|Exceptional Items
|-1.14
|-1.07
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|31.18
|51.80
|36.31
|Tax
|8.13
|13.19
|9.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.05
|38.61
|26.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.05
|38.61
|26.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.95
|-0.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.93
|37.66
|26.47
|Equity Share Capital
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.18
|90.63
|63.70
|Diluted EPS
|55.18
|90.63
|63.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.18
|90.63
|63.70
|Diluted EPS
|55.18
|90.63
|63.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited