Bharat Rasayan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 291.77 327.40 269.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 291.77 327.40 269.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 247.75 164.77 183.81 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.36 57.29 -6.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.89 26.85 20.15 Depreciation 6.53 6.43 5.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.72 25.44 31.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.24 46.62 34.27 Other Income 4.43 8.01 2.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.67 54.63 37.01 Interest 1.35 1.76 0.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.32 52.87 36.32 Exceptional Items -1.14 -1.07 -0.01 P/L Before Tax 31.18 51.80 36.31 Tax 8.13 13.19 9.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.05 38.61 26.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.05 38.61 26.88 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.95 -0.41 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.93 37.66 26.47 Equity Share Capital 4.16 4.16 4.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 55.18 90.63 63.70 Diluted EPS 55.18 90.63 63.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 55.18 90.63 63.70 Diluted EPS 55.18 90.63 63.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited