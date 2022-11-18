Bharat Rasayan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 269.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2022 down 13.37% from Rs. 26.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.20 crore in September 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 42.95 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 63.70 in September 2021.