    Bharat Rasayan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 291.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 269.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2022 down 13.37% from Rs. 26.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.20 crore in September 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 42.95 crore in September 2021.

    Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 63.70 in September 2021.

    Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 10,376.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Rasayan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations291.77327.40269.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations291.77327.40269.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.75164.77183.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.3657.29-6.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8926.8520.15
    Depreciation6.536.435.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7225.4431.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2446.6234.27
    Other Income4.438.012.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6754.6337.01
    Interest1.351.760.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.3252.8736.32
    Exceptional Items-1.14-1.07-0.01
    P/L Before Tax31.1851.8036.31
    Tax8.1313.199.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0538.6126.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0538.6126.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12-0.95-0.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.9337.6626.47
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS55.1890.6363.70
    Diluted EPS55.1890.6363.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS55.1890.6363.70
    Diluted EPS55.1890.6363.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Rasayan #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm