Bharat Rasayan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.78 crore, up 64.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.78 crore in March 2022 up 64.85% from Rs. 269.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.55 crore in March 2022 up 37.96% from Rs. 46.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.75 crore in March 2022 up 35.67% from Rs. 69.10 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 155.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 110.13 in March 2021.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 11,148.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.91% over the last 12 months.