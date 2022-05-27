 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Rasayan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.78 crore, up 64.85% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.78 crore in March 2022 up 64.85% from Rs. 269.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.55 crore in March 2022 up 37.96% from Rs. 46.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.75 crore in March 2022 up 35.67% from Rs. 69.10 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 155.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 110.13 in March 2021.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 11,148.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.91% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Rasayan
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 444.78 335.44 269.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 444.78 335.44 269.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 287.84 260.26 167.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.79 -44.08 -12.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.01 23.36 22.93
Depreciation 6.55 6.60 6.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.52 25.87 26.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.07 63.43 59.07
Other Income 7.13 2.67 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.20 66.10 62.55
Interest 2.79 1.92 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.41 64.18 60.85
Exceptional Items -1.01 -2.80 -0.01
P/L Before Tax 83.40 61.38 60.84
Tax 18.86 15.50 13.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.54 45.88 47.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.54 45.88 47.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -- -0.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.55 45.88 46.79
Equity Share Capital 4.16 4.16 4.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 155.35 110.42 110.13
Diluted EPS 155.35 110.42 110.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 155.35 110.42 110.13
Diluted EPS 155.35 110.42 110.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Rasayan #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 03:30 pm
