    Bharat Rasayan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.20 crore, down 26.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.20 crore in June 2023 down 26.94% from Rs. 327.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2023 down 81.17% from Rs. 37.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2023 down 87.09% from Rs. 61.06 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 90.63 in June 2022.

    Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 8,926.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Rasayan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.20305.88327.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.20305.88327.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.31190.20164.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.7010.8457.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0117.6026.85
    Depreciation6.346.506.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6732.5525.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8348.1946.62
    Other Income2.370.948.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.5449.1354.63
    Interest0.191.151.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.3547.9852.87
    Exceptional Items---0.02-1.07
    P/L Before Tax1.3547.9651.80
    Tax0.6215.3513.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.7332.6138.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.7332.6138.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.36-2.36-0.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0930.2537.66
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0672.8090.63
    Diluted EPS17.0672.8090.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0672.8090.63
    Diluted EPS17.0672.8090.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

