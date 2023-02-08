Bharat Rasayan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.29 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.29 crore in December 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 335.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.77 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.66 crore in December 2022 down 19.31% from Rs. 72.70 crore in December 2021.