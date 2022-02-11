Bharat Rasayan Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 335.44 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.44 crore in December 2021 up 51.07% from Rs. 222.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021 up 30.64% from Rs. 35.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.70 crore in December 2021 up 41.96% from Rs. 51.21 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 110.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 82.66 in December 2020.

Bharat Rasayan shares closed at 13,094.65 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 30.72% over the last 12 months.