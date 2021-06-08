Bharat Parenter Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore, down 24.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore in March 2021 down 24.65% from Rs. 53.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2021 down 74.94% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2021 down 51.92% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2020.

Bharat Parenter EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.69 in March 2020.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 426.55 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)