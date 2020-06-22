Bharat Parenter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.91 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.91 crore in March 2020 up 30.79% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2020 up 22.57% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2020 up 6.17% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 13.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.13 in March 2019.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 265.15 on June 19, 2020 (BSE)